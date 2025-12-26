FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Videos

INDIA

Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 02:42 PM IST

Zee Archive How Vajpayee Took India’s Most Courageous Defense Step

The 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests marked one of the most defining moments in India’s modern history, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s leadership played a pivotal role in making it happen. In this video, we explore how Vajpayee’s vision, courage, and strategic thinking transformed India into a recognized nuclear power, reshaping the nation’s defense and international standing. Vajpayee’s decision to authorize the Pokhran tests was not just about demonstrating military capability, it was about asserting India’s sovereignty, safeguarding national security, and sending a strong message to the world. The tests reflected his deep understanding of geopolitics, his calculated risk-taking, and his ability to act decisively even under immense global pressure. This video takes you behind the scenes of one of India’s boldest moves, examining the planning, execution, and global reactions to the tests. It highlights Vajpayee’s leadership style, strategic foresight, and unwavering commitment to the nation’s progress and security. Whether you are a student of history, defense, or leadership, Vajpayee’s role in the Pokhran nuclear tests offers timeless lessons in courage, strategy, and vision.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary
