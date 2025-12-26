Zee Archive How Atal Bihari Vajpayee Turned Opposition Into Power

Who is Zubaida Rahman? Wife of ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's son Tarique Rahman, who came to country after 17 years in exile, she is daughter of...
What does Akash-NG’s successful trials mean for India’s air defence shield?
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri box office collection day 1: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday's film gets crushed under Dhurandhar wave, earns Rs 1 crore more than Shehzada
Al Hind Air flights to fly soon? Aviation ministry approves 'No Objection Certificate' to three new airlines, Kerala-based Al Hind to begin operations from...
Meet Kasturi Wagh, Sharvari's architect sister who got married to Vineet Hingorani, Munjya actress' sister is co-founder of architecture firm, has desgined Mumbai's...
Epstein files RELEASED: US President Donald Trump launches scathing attack on Democrats, says, 'many sleazebags who loved Jeffrey...'
Bangladesh Hindu mob lynching: Ousted ex-PM Sheikh Hasina makes BIG allegations on Muhammad Yunus government, says, 'Horrific precedents..., dark times...'
CMAT 2026 BIG UPDATE: Exam date announced at cmat.nta.nic.in, to be conducted on THIS date; Check details here
Asia's longest tunnel is being built in THIS country, not in China, Japan or Korea, it is in..., to get completed by...
Katrina Kaif drops first Instagram post after becoming mother, poses with Vicky Kaushal, brother Sebastian, brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal for...
INDIA
Atal Bihari Vajpayee was not only a powerful Prime Minister but also a master strategist in opposition politics long before he led the nation. In this video, we explore how Vajpayee navigated the complex world of Indian politics while being in the opposition, turning challenges into opportunities, and gaining respect from allies and rivals alike. Vajpayee’s approach to opposition politics was marked by intelligence, tact, and statesmanship. He built alliances, voiced constructive criticism, and maintained dignity in parliamentary debates, setting an example of how political dissent can be effective without being destructive. His ability to influence policy, negotiate with adversaries, and maintain public trust demonstrated leadership beyond power and office. This video delves into key moments in Vajpayee’s political journey, showcasing how he leveraged opposition roles to strengthen his party, expand his vision, and prepare for eventual governance. Learn the strategies, decisions, and wisdom that made Vajpayee one of India’s most respected leaders even before he became Prime Minister.