INDIA

Updated: Dec 25, 2025, 04:14 PM IST

Zee archive Did Atal Bihari Vajpayee Praise Indira Gandhi As ‘Durga’

On Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, we revisit one of the most discussed moments in Indian political history — did Vajpayee really praise Indira Gandhi as ‘Durga’ after the 1971 war? Following India’s decisive victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, then a senior opposition leader, delivered a speech in Parliament that later became part of political folklore. Over the years, his remarks were often shortened or quoted selectively, giving rise to the popular claim that Vajpayee directly called Indira Gandhi “Durga.” But what did he actually say, and in what context? This video explores the historical background, exact parliamentary reference, and political atmosphere of post-1971 India, when national unity briefly transcended party lines. Vajpayee, known for his poetic expression and democratic values, acknowledged leadership during moments of national importance while maintaining ideological differences. Through verified accounts, archival references, and historical context, we separate fact from myth surrounding the ‘Durga’ remark. The episode reflects Vajpayee’s distinctive political style — one rooted in grace, parliamentary dignity, and respect for democratic institutions. Watch to understand how Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s words continue to shape political discourse, and why this moment remains significant in India’s parliamentary history.

On Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, we revisit one of the most discussed moments in Indian political history — did Vajpayee really praise Indira Gandhi as ‘Durga’ after the 1971 war?

Following India’s decisive victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, then a senior opposition leader, delivered a speech in Parliament that later became part of political folklore. Over the years, his remarks were often shortened or quoted selectively, giving rise to the popular claim that Vajpayee directly called Indira Gandhi “Durga.” But what did he actually say, and in what context?

This video explores the historical background, exact parliamentary reference, and political atmosphere of post-1971 India, when national unity briefly transcended party lines. Vajpayee, known for his poetic expression and democratic values, acknowledged leadership during moments of national importance while maintaining ideological differences.

Through verified accounts, archival references, and historical context, we separate fact from myth surrounding the ‘Durga’ remark. The episode reflects Vajpayee’s distinctive political style — one rooted in grace, parliamentary dignity, and respect for democratic institutions.

Watch to understand how Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s words continue to shape political discourse, and why this moment remains significant in India’s parliamentary history.

