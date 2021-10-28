{"id":"2917403","source":"DNA","title":"Z plus security are given to those who point fingers at Maharashtra Govt: Sanjay Raut","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on October 28 targeted the Central Government and said that Z plus security are given to those who point fingers at Maharashtra Government. “An inquiry has to be done. It's not as if an inquiry is not done if someone has Z plus security. People who point fingers at Maharashtra Government and do crooked work here are felicitated with Z plus security.","summary":"Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on October 28 targeted the Central Government and said that Z plus security are given to those who point fingers at Maharashtra Government. “An inquiry has to be done. It's not as if an inquiry is not done if someone has Z plus security. People who point fingers at Maharashtra Government and do crooked work here are felicitated with Z plus security.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-z-plus-security-are-given-to-those-who-point-fingers-at-maharashtra-govt-sanjay-raut-2917403","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/10/28/1002863-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2810_DNA_ANI_STORY_28.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635419402","publish_date":"Oct 28, 2021, 04:40 PM IST","modify_date":"Oct 28, 2021, 04:40 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2917403"}