YUVOTSAV 2023 “Britishers were afraid of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose…”says Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on January 22 attended 'YUVOTSAV 2023, The Celebration of Yuvashakti' in Kolkata, West Bengal. While addressing the program Anurag Thakur said, “Britishers were afraid of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Many freedom fighters took birth on this land. If you can free this land from Britishers, then you can also free this land from those who are murdering democracy. You've to save the name of Bengal.”