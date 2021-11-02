{"id":"2918129","source":"DNA","title":"YSRCP requests President to take action against TDP for ‘using filthy language’","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"On November 2, YSR Congress Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy met President Ramnath Kovind and demanded him to take action against TDP for “using filthy language.”","summary":"On November 2, YSR Congress Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy met President Ramnath Kovind and demanded him to take action against TDP for “using filthy language.”","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-ysrcp-requests-president-to-take-action-against-tdp-for-using-filthy-language-2918129","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/02/1003635-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/3_Nov_22.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635848101","publish_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 03:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 02, 2021, 03:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918129"}