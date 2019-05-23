YS Jaganmohan Reddy to take oath as Andhra Pradesh chief minister on May 30

YSRCP leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said his party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy will take oath as the new chief minister of Andhra Pradesh on May 30. After YSRCP swept the assembly polls today Venkateswarlu said, “Out of 175 Assembly seats, YSRCP is leading on 150 seats. People have confidence on Jaganmohan Reddy to lead the state.”He further added, “Looking at the loot by N Chandrababu Naidu, the public doesn't want him to rule the state”. He also made an announcement that YS Jaganmohan Reddy will take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister on May 30.