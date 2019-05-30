YS Jagan Mohan Reddy takes oath as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday in AP’s Vijayawada. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao were also present during the ceremony. Thousands of people came in solidarity to witness the ceremony. Reddy’s YSRCP decimated Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP in the recently-concluded polls.