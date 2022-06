YouTuber Roddur Roy arrested in Goa for derogatory remarks against Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata Police on June 08 arrested YouTuber Roddur Roy in Goa for making derogatory remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Police brought YouTuber Roddur Roy to Kolkata on transit remand. Roy reportedly made controversial remarks against Bengal CM during a Facebook Live session.