YouTuber Devraj Patel known for dil se bura lagta hai meme passes away in road accident

Famous comedian and YouTuber from Chhattisgarh, Devraj Patel died in a road accident on Monday. The YouTuber was on his way to shoot a video in Raipur. According to the information, Patel was riding a pillion when the accident occurred at around 3:30 pm. He was returning from Nava Raipur after filming a video, an official said. He was hit by a truck due to which he suffered severe injuries to the head and other body parts.