YouTube Vanced to shut down due to legal reasons

Android users will no longer be able to use the popular YouTube Vanced application. As per The Verge, the creators of Vanced have decided to shut down the application in the coming days due to "legal reasons". The currently installed versions will work just fine, until they become outdated in 2 years or so. For the unversed YouTube Vanced is a modded version of the original app that allows users to block all video ads on YouTube without a premium subscription. Vanced also includes a true black theme, and customizations not offered in the official YouTube for Android app.