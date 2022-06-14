Youth to get opportunity to serve nation as Agniveers says Lt Gen Anil Puri

Additional Secretary of the Department of Military Affairs, Lieutenant General Anil Puri, on June 14 in Delhi, addressed a Joint Press Conference in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.“We will provide an opportunity to the youth to serve the nation for short and long duration, as ‘Agniveers’. We are giving youth a chance for both long and short duration military service,” the Lieutenant General said. “Today average age is around 32 years, in time to come it'll further come down to 26 years. This'll happen in 6 to 7 years. In order to transform armed forces into youthful, tech-savvy, modern, there's a need to harness the youth’s potential and make him a future-ready soldier,” he added.“Agniveer would be a part of this future-ready soldier. Agniveer would be India's young protector. After being with us for 4 years, an Agniveer's resume and biodata will be very unique. He'll stand out in the crowd with his attitude and skills,” he further added.