Youth arrested in Jabalpur for making objectionable remarks against PM Modi, Amit Shah

Jabalpur Police on April 18 arrested a youth for making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. “We have arrested a man for making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah through mimicry. FIR has been registered in the case,” informed SPS Baghel, Station in-charge, Choti Omti, Jabalpur.