Youngsters turn up in a large number for recruitment of Border Battalions in Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir Police organised a recruitment drive for Border Battalions in the Gulshan grounds of Jammu on May 09. The recruitment drive was held in Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts. Youngsters turned up in large numbers for the recruitment rally. The recruitment drive was halted amid the COVID outbreak. Youngsters expressed their happiness about the recruitment drive.