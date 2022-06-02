You stood by party, we will fight: Priyanka Gandhi exhorts UP Congress workers to work harder

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on June 01 addressed party workers in Lucknow and exhorted them to work hard for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. She lauded the workers for standing by the party in challenging circumstances. “Entire country saw how Uttar Pradesh Congress workers, leaders fought. At Udaipur Shivir many told me that they were inspired by the way UP Congress workers fought. Though it's true that despite fighting effortlessly we lost abysmally but this is not the time to lose hope,” she said. "What next now! Should we lose hope? Whoever wanted to be upset is gone...but those present here will fight...You didn't leave even in challenging circumstances, stood by the party and ideology," Priyanka Gandhi added.