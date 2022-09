'You're a Shudra Till You Remain Hindu,' says DMK Lok Sabha MP A Raja, sparking a new row

DMK leader A Raja's remarks on caste at a meeting here has sparked a controversy, with the BJP accusing him of spewing hatred. Mr Raja, Nilgiris MP and DMK's deputy general secretary, said Shudras were insulted in Manusmrithi and denied equality, education, employment and entry into temples.