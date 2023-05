“You (PM Modi) are the leader of Global South” Papua New Guinea PM Marape at FIPIC

While addressing at Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape extended his support to India and said that Prime Minister Modi is the leader of Global South. “We are victims of global powerplay... You (PM Modi) are the leader of Global South. We will rally behind your (India) leadership at global forums,” said Marape