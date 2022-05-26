Youll see me more on roads than in Raj Nivas Newly-appointed Delhi LG Vinai Saxena

Newly-appointed Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena on May 26 said that he will try to tackle the most prevalent issue of pollution in Delhi. “I'll work as a local guardian. You'll see me more on roads than in Raj Nivas. Pollution is a major issue in Delhi, will try to solve this problem along with the Centre, Delhi Government and local citizens. People working in unorganised sector will be trained,” said Vinai Saxena. Saxena took oath as the 22nd Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital. Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Vipin Sanghi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Vinai Saxena at Raj Niwas.