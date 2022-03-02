You have shown exemplary courage, says Smriti Irani while welcoming students evacuated from Ukraine

Union Minister Smriti Irani on March 02 welcomed students evacuated from war-torn Ukraine at the Delhi Airport. The evacuees escaped Ukraine and went to Poland, from where they returned to India. “Welcome back home! Your families are waiting with bated breath. You have shown exemplary courage. Let's thank the flight crew as well,” said Smriti Irani. Indian government has launched ‘Operation Ganga’ to evacuate Indian nationals stuck in Ukraine amid Russian military operation in the country.