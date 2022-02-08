Yogi govt waived loans of 86 lakh small farmers: Amit Shah

BJP released election manifesto for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls on February 08. While speaking at the event Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah said that the Yogi government has done a lot of work for the farmers. “A lot of work has been done for farmers and agriculture in UP under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Prime Minister has done the work of sending Rs 6,000 every year to the farmers in their accounts, due to which small and medium farmers have got the benefit of becoming debt-free,” said Amit Shah in Lucknow. The minister also said, “Within two months of attaining power as CM Yogi Adityanath waived loans of 86 lakhs small farmers.” The Assembly Elections will be held from February 10 to March 07 in 7 phases. Votes will be counted for all 403 constituencies on March 10.