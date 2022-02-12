Search icon
Yogi Adityanath reacts on Hijab controversy, says India will not run by Shariya law

Amid Karnataka hijab row, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that India will run by the Constitution and not by Shariya law.

