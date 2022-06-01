Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Yogi Adityanath performs 'poojan' of Garbhagriha at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed 'poojan' of Garbhagriha at Ayodhya Ram Mandir on June 01.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.