Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute to former UP CM Hemvati Bahuguna on his birth anniversary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid floral tribute to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister late Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna on his birth anniversary on April 25. He was accompanied by Rita Bahuguna Joshi, the daughter of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna. Hemvati Bahuguna was the 9th Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.