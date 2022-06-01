Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayer at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya on June 1. The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone of Gabagriha of the Ram Mandir.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.