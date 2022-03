Yogi Adityanath meets President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Yogi Adityanath on March 14 met President of India Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. He is on a two-day visit to the National Capital. This is his first visit to the national capital after winning the Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh.