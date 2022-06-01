Search icon
Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone of Ram Mandir’s Garbhagriha in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on June 01 laid the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir’s Garbhagriha in Ayodhya.

