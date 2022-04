Yogi Adityanath hoists BJP flag on 42nd foundation day in Lucknow

On the occasion of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) 42nd foundation day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on April 06 hoisted the BJP flag at the party’s office in Lucknow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers across the country at 10 am.