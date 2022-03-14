Yogi Adityanath arrives at residence of Nitin Gadkari after massive poll victory in UP

Uttar Pradesh Acting Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on March 14 reached the residence of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Earlier he met with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Yogi Adityanath is on a 2-day visit to the National Capital.