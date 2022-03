Yogi Adityanath arrives at Ekana Stadium for swearing-in ceremony

Yogi Adityanath arrived at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on March 25 for his swearing-in as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister. The grand ceremony took place at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was also present during the swearing-in ceremony. Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda also arrived to attend Yogi’s swearing-in ceremony. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Haryana CM ML Khattar, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur and others were also present.