Yogi Adityanath alerts people of state on UP becoming like Bengal Kerala if BJP not re-elected

Countering the fume that racked up over his remark that Uttar Pradesh can become like West Bengal and Kerala if BJP is not voted back to power, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 14 said that he had alerted the people of the state ahead of Assembly Elections. Speaking to ANI, CM Yogi said, “BJP workers were tortured during Bengal Assembly Polls. Booths were captured and hundreds got killed. It all happened in Kerala also. There were a lot of violence and political killings in both these states. Did it happen in UP? The first phase of Assembly elections concluded peacefully. Was there any incident of violence in UP? Earlier, riots took place, anarchy prevailed, and hooliganism was at its peak.”