Yoga one of the most important heritage of India: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the countdown program for International Yoga Day 2022 in Delhi on May 19. MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt also participated the Countdown program. International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015. While addressing the gathering Rajnath Singh explained about the importance of Yoga. “Yoga is one of the most important heritage of the country. Yoga brings new energy and new enthusiasm to our life,” said Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister, India.