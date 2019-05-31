Yoga guru Ramdev praises PM Modi Amit Shah

While speaking to ANI, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah and said, “I think the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will develop India economically. Amit Shah, who joined cabinet for the first time, they (including PM Modi) have potential and they know and understand the country very well. They will fulfill the trust of people of India.” PM Modi took oath as the Prime Minister for the second consecutive term on May 30.