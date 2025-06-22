Yoga Day Inmates At Central Jail Perform Yoga On 11th International Yoga Day | Yoga Day 2025

Inmates at Indore Central Jail performed yoga on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day in Indore on June 21. The 11th International Day of Yoga saw widespread participation across states. The theme for this year is "Yoga for One Earth, One Health," which echoes India's vision of global wellness and reflects the integrated vision of well-being.