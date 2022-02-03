Yellow alert issued in parts of Himachal Pradesh

Yellow alert for heavy snowfall has been issued in higher altitude of Himachal Pradesh as per India Meteorological Department. The districts include Chamba, Spiti, Kullu, Shimla. There is also high probability of snowfall in these districts. Speaking to ANI, IMD Director of Himachal Pradesh Surender Paul said, “Yellow alert for heavy snowfall has been issued in higher areas of Himachal Pradesh including Chamba, Spiti, Kullu, Shimla. Duration of snowfall was longer in comparison to previous years. Coming 48 hours will be extremely cold with heavy snowfall.”