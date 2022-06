Yashwant Sinha vs Draupadi Murmu. Who’s going to be India’s next President?

it’s going to be Yashwant Sinha vs Droupadi Murmu for high-profile Presidential election. On June 21, Opposition announced Yashwant Sinha as their candidate for 18 July presidential polls. Later, BJP-led NDA also named Droupadi Murmu its candidate for presidential polls.