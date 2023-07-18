Yamuna Flood Waters Of Yamuna River Reaches The Walls Of Taj Mahal For The First Time In 45 Years

For the first time in 45 years, the waters of Yamuna River have reached the walls of Taj Mahal in Agra. The water level had surpassed the 'low-flood level' at 495 feet, reaching 497.9 feet. Water has entered the outer parts of Itimad-ud-Daula's tomb and the Dussehra Ghat near Taj Mahal.