WTO Fish talks: India is one of disciplined nations in sustainably harnessing fisheries resources, says Piyush Goyal

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on June 14, while addressing a Press conference in Geneva, said that India is one of the disciplined nations in sustainably harnessing the fisheries resources."We're one of the disciplined nations in sustainably harnessing the fisheries resources. Responsible and sustainable fishing is ingrained in the ethos of our fishers...Given the sensitivity with which Indian fishermen work, the restrictions should be placed on industrial fishing who work with big fleets and do deep-sea fishing. Not only restrictions but there should also be a ban on big vessels to replenish the stocks of fish worldwide," he added.