Wrestlers' Protest: Farmers' mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar, Brij Bhushan asks to preserve medals

Two days after the wrestlers took their protest to Haridwar — where they threatened to ‘immerse’ their medals in the Ganga, but relented after the intervention of farm leaders, WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh said that wrestlers shouldn't immerse the medals because it is for the nation.