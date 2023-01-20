Wrestlers’ protest: Culprit won’t be spared by Modi govt, says Krishan Pal Gurjar

Speaking on the wrestlers’ protest against the WFI, Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar on January 20 said that the culprit won’t be spared by Modi government. Krishan Pal Gurjar said, “The Country is run by law. If (women wrestlers) have alleged, then there would be a neutral investigation. If someone is found the culprit, then he will not be spared in Modi’s Government. Daughters of India have brought laurels to India and if they are complaining then they should trust the government. Justice would be done.”