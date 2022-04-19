Wreath laying ceremony of slain Head Constable Surinder Singh held in Srinagar

A wreath-laying ceremony of Head Constable Surinder Singh of the Railway Protection Force, was held on April 19 in at the District Police Lines in Srinagar. The Head Constable lost his life in the terrorist attack that happened on April 18 in Kakpora area of Pulwama. A wreath-laying ceremony of slain Railway Protection Force (RPF) Head Constable Surinder Singh was held at the District Police Lines in Srinagar on April 19. RPF Head Constable lost his life in a terrorist attack at the Kakapora area in the Pulwama district of J&K on April 18.