World Tourism Day 2022: Why we need to 'Rethink Tourism' | Wake up call for sustainable tourism

Irresponsible tourism has unfortunately become an unavoidable reality. Tourists are wrecking the places they visit. We are already seeing the challenges play out. Tourists littering, crowding, drinking in public spots, partying noisily, disturbing the local atmosphere. On this world tourism day, lets #RedefineTourism. Let’s #RethinkTourism