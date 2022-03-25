World TB Day: Health Minister Mandaviya inaugurates ‘Step-Up to End TB’ Summit in Delhi

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on March 24 inaugurated the ‘Step-Up to End TB’ Summit on World Tuberculosis Day in Delhi. Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, NITI Aayog member-health Dr VK Paul attended the summit. The Health Minister said that Prime Minister Modi is committed to achieve the vision of eliminating Tuberculosis from India by 2025. “Over 5 lakh lost their lives due to COVID-19. Over 4 lakh people lost their lives due to Tuberculosis every year. We're determined and committed to achieve PM Modi's vision of eliminating TB by 2025,” the Health Minister said.