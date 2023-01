World's most powerful passports in 2023: Japan Tops The List; Where does India stand?

Intrigued to know what a ‘powerful passport’ is?. The country with the highest visa-free score has the most powerful passport. Keeping the same in mind,world’s most powerful passports 2023 list is out. Global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners has released the list. The index includes 199 passports and 227 travel destinations. Japan ranked as the world’s most powerful passport