World’s most picturesque marathon? Ladakh hosts first frozen lake half marathon

Union Territory of Ladakh on February 20 witnessed the first ‘frozen lake half marathon’. The participants ran on the frozen Pangong Lake in sub-zero temperatures. Ladakh set the Guinness Book of World Records for the world’s highest Frozen Lake Marathon. The four-hour-long marathon started from Lukung and ended in Maan village. Army personnel and civil officers of the UT participated in the half-marathon.