World’s longest river cruise ‘Ganga Vilas’ reaches Assam’s Guwahati

World’s longest river cruise ‘Ganga Vilas’ on February 20 reached Guwahati, Assam on the 42nd day of the journey. All the 28 tourists on board were given a rousing reception at the IWAI Pandu port after it anchored with Saraighat bridge on the backdrop. Dubbed the longest river cruise in the world, the Varanasi to Bogibeel voyage by the Ganga Vilas is scheduled to complete the journey when it anchors at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh drawing a close to this exotic experience of the river cruise.