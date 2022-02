‘World’s Largest’ Igloo Cafe becomes new attraction for tourists at Gulmarg in Jammu & Kashmir

Igloo Cafe at Kashmir's Gulmarg, claimed to be the world's largest, has become the centre of attraction for the people visit the Valley. The cafe built of snow is county's first and Asia's biggest Igloo Cafe. Started by the Kolahoi Green Group of Hotels and Resorts the first-ever Igloo Cafe in India is a one-of-a-kind experience and the ice restaurant is winning the hearts of visitors.