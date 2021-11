{"id":"2921351","source":"DNA","title":"World’s highest 360-degree infinity swimming pool in Dubai","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"

Dubai added another record in its cap by opening the world's first and highest 360-degree infinity pool at the Palm Tower. Aura Skypool create illusions of water extending to the horizon infinitely The pool is set at a height of 656ft. Here is a first look inside the Aura Skypool in Palm Jumeirah Island.

