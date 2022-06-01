World Opera masterpieces performed at Moscow Conservatory Great Hall

Masterpieces of World Opera from China, Soprano and Cello from Russia were performed on the stage of the Moscow conservatory great hall. The repertory range includes compositions from Mozart to Gershwin. Soloist of the Bolshoi theatre Olga Pudova, opera artist Wang nje, cellist Anastasia Ushakova, state symphony orchestra of the Leningrad region and conductor Mikhail Golikov attended the music hall. The most important thing for an artist is to translate their understanding of music. Tenor Wang nje performed don Ottavio's aria from Mozart’s don Giovanni. A real psychological musical drama unfolded before the spectator. Chinese music dates back several millennia, but after the concert, an artist from the Celestial Empire confesses his love for Russian classics. "The soul opened like a flower at dawn." - With these words begins the 3rd aria of Delilah from the opera by Camille saint-saëns. Melodic richness, ghostly and changeable rhythm. At this concert it sounds in an arrangement for cello and orchestra. The artists themselves called the concert in the Moscow conservatory great hall -a musical celebration and a symbol of cultural exchange.