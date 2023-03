World knows in times of need, they can depend on India, says Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal on March 06 addressed the ACMA’s Atmanirbhar Excellence Awards and Technology Summit 2023. While addressing the event, Piyush Goyal hailed that the World knows in times of need, they can depend on India.