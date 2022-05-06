World is considering India's development resolutions as means of achieving its goals: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 06 addressed the inaugural session of Jain International Trade Organisation’s – JITO Connect 2022 through video conferencing and said that the world is considering India's development resolutions as a means of achieving its goals. “Today, the world is considering India's development resolutions as a means of achieving its goals. Be it global peace, prosperity, solutions related to global challenges, the world is looking towards India with great confidence,” PM Modi added.